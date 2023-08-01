GALENA, Ill. — Richard A. “Dick” Kaiser, 86, of Galena and formerly of Menominee, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023, at his home. Funeral mass will be held at Noon, Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Nativity BVM Catholic Church, Menominee, where friends may call after 10 AM at the church until the time of mass. The burial will be in the church cemetery. Cremation rites have been accorded. Military honors will be accorded graveside by American Legion Post # 787 of East Dubuque. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena is assisting the family. He was born November 16, 1936, in Dickeyville, WI the son of John and Margaret (Gerhards) Kaiser. Dick served in the United States Army National Guard from September 16, 1954, until his honorable discharge on May 20, 1959. He was united in marriage to Shirley A. Miller on April 21, 1956, at Nativity BVM Catholic Church, Menominee and she preceded him in death on January 4, 2018. Dick was employed by Sears as an appliance repairman for 45 years and was known all over the Tri-State area and loved by everyone he met. After retirement, he continued to offer help in any way he could, to whoever might need it, spending 10 years as the handyman of the Prestwick Senior Living facility. He was a die-hard fan of the Chicago Cubs and Wisconsin Badgers. He was a member of the American Legion and the Knights of Columbus. He is survived by three sons, Keith (Paula), Kevin (Cyndi), and Kurt (Angie) all of Galena; nine grandchildren, Jennifer (PJ), Tyler, Christopher, Casey (Megan), Darien (Kyle), Gavin (Tiffiney), Kailyn (Ross), Logon, and Kassity (Matt), great-grandchildren, Payton, Chloe, Walker, Austin, Kennedy, Reese, Bennett, Keigan, Everlee, and Remi all of Galena, brother, Robert (Judy) of Kieler, WI, sister, Annette of Dubuque, IA, and a special friend, Carol Frank. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, four brothers, Merlin, Delbert, William, and Harry, brother-in-law Dick Miller, and sisters-in-law, Bernita and Alice Kaiser. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Dubuque in memory of Dick. Online condolences may be left at furlongfuneralchapel.com.