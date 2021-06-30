Marlyn W. Beckett, 82, of Dubuque, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 1, at Mueller Memorial Chapel, Linwood Cemetery. Services will be at noon at the chapel with Diane Grace officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery.
Marlyn was born on November 24, 1938, in McGregor, Iowa, the son of George and Georgianna (Brown) Beckett. As a youngster, he worked on the family farm and was known as a complete handyman who could fix anything.
On November 12, 1960, Marlyn married Carol Lenzendorf. She preceded him in death on July 28, 1997. Marlyn worked at JELD-WEN Manufacturing, retiring in 1999. He was an avid gardener who adored his grandchildren.
Surviving are his children, Connie Carroll, of Dubuque, IA, and Michael Beckett, of East Dubuque, IL; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his sisters, Anna Mae Meyer and Lou Ann (Reynold) Schmerbach. Marlyn was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; daughter, Evelyn; sister, Emma Jean; and two brothers, William and Carson.
The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.