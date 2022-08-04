Robert R. Wolf, 90, of Dubuque, died Sunday July 31, 2022 at home. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, August 6, 2022 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m.-11:45 a.m., Saturday at the church. Military Honors will be accorded. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.Bob was born on April 17th, 1932, to Ray and Mae Wolf in Guttenberg Iowa. He graduated from Guttenberg High School in 1950. He proudly served his country during the Korean War in the United States Army. On June 30, 1956, he married Janaan Christ in Dubuque. He was a faithful member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church and belonged to Planet Fitness, where he made many friends. Bob was employed at Farley and Loetscher, Dubuque Packing Co while ending his working career at John Deere Dubuque Works after 30 years. He was an avid sports fan. He followed the Chicago Bears, Cubs, and Iowa Hawkeyes. You could always find him in the bleachers at a High School event. He was the number one fan of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Bob was a wonderful husband, father, and Papa who loved and supported his family deeply. Spending time with his family brought him great joy. Although our hearts are broken, we can find comfort in knowing mom and dad are in heaven watching over us. Bob is survived by a daughter; Sheila (Jeff) Pillard, son; Tim (Bobbi) Wolf, Grandchildren; Ashley (Ricky) Seely, Rachel (Reid) Oberle, Matt (Lindsey) Pillard, and Robert Joseph Wolf, Great-grandchildren; Avyunah, Brock, Bo, Brooks, and Weston. He is also survived by a sister-in-law; Gen Wolf, brother-in-laws; Jim (Donna) Hirsch and Joe Lent. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Dennis Wolf, mother and father in-law, Joseph and Elizabeth Hirsch, sisters-in-law, Janet Lent and Joann Loysen, and twin granddaughters, Erin and Amy Wolf. Memorials may be given to Camp Courageous, Hospice of Dubuque, and St. Matthew Lutheran Church.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to nurse Kelli from Hospice of Dubuque for her wonderful care and compassion for our Dad.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.
