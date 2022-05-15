PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Merlin Deiter, 83, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at his home. Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at the United Methodist Church, Platteville. Burial will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Cuba City, Wisconsin. Friends may call from 9:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. at the church. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com
Merlin was born on August 19, 1938 in Cuba City, Wisconsin, son of Dewey and Elizabeth (Lebben) Deiter. He was united in marriage to Nancy Quincy-Watchorn on November 5, 1977 at the United Methodist Church, Fennimore, Wisconsin. Merlin was a self employed milk truck driver, which he did from1954 — 2002. He was a courier for Clare Bank, Platteville, before he drove for Southwest Opportunities Center for 23 years. He was a member of the United Methodist Church, Platteville. He enjoyed dancing, traveling and walking his dogs.
Merlin is survived by his wife, Nancy; five children, Tom (Ramona) Deiter, Lisa Lanning, Larry Watchorn, Rick (Laura) Watchorn and Jerry (Elaine) Watchorn; 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a child in infancy and his brother, Guerdon Deiter.