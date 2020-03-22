SCALES MOUND, Ill. — Richard T. “Rick” Webster, 70, of Scales Mound, Ill., passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Alden Park Strathmoor Nursing Home, Rockford, Ill.
Due to large gathering restrictions in response to COVID-19, a private family service will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the Scales Mound Twp. Cemetery. There will be no public visitation or funeral. The Miller & Steinke Funeral Home of Scales Mound is serving the family.
Rick was born on April 15, 1949, in Scales Mound, the son of Marshall and Eleanor (Bourquin) Webster. He was a graduate of Scales Mound High School, the class of 1967.
Rick was united in marriage to Kathy Staver on September 23, 1978, at the Scales Mound United Methodist Church. He farmed with his sons, Jason and Jeff, nephew Tom and brothers Bob and Ron until Ron’s death. Rick enjoyed sports, especially the Chicago Cubs and the Iowa Hawkeyes. He also enjoyed a good game of poker.
Surviving are his wife, Kathy; two sons, Jason and Jeff; his brother Bob Webster; and mother-in-law, Phyllis Staver; sister-in-law, Sharon Webster, all of Scales Mound; numerous nieces and nephews, especially Tom (Melanie) Webster & family and Tracy (Ryne Laity) Downs & family; his brothers-in-law, Tom (Patty) Staver, Danny Staver, Bob (Cathy) Staver and Ron (Melisa Pehl) Staver.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall and Eleanor; a brother, Ron Webster; uncle, Lester Webster; father-in-law, Joe Staver; a niece, Alicia Staver, great niece, Eleanor Grace Downs and great-great nephew, Oliver Webster.
