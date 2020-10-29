Barbara Loney Kapparos Soley, 82, longtime resident of Dubuque, died peacefully, at home, Monday, October 26, 2020.
Barb was born in Dubuque on February 21, 1938, to Gladys and Kenneth Loney. Barb was the second of eight children and graduated from Senior High School in 1956.
Barb worked for Flexsteel in Dubuque and Waxahachie, TX. She retired from Flexsteel while in Waxahachie and started her own business, Comfy Cushions.
Barb was an active softball player for the Dubuque Parks and Recreation league in her younger years. Barb loved tending to her yard work and keeping up with friends and family.
Barbara, “Boss Nana”, is survived by her three daughters, Dianna (Ron) Volkert, Jean (Paul Reinhardt) Kapparos, Carol (Kevin) Cochenour; five grandchildren Nikolas O’Neill, Jeremy (Courtney) Frye, Leslie (David) Stonskas Martin, Jacob Cochenour, Renee (Sam) Cochenour Degree; six great-grandchildren, Skyler Frye, Summer Frye, Xander Frye, Theodor Martin, Nora Martin, Remington “Remy” Degree; five brothers and two sisters, Gerald (Marie) Loney, David “Butch” (Judy) Loney, Carol “Toots” (Clyde “Sonny”) Adams, Allan “Cork” Loney, Jim (Carol) Loney, Donald “Gus” (Nancy) Loney, Marilee “Bits” Loney; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents, Gladys Butler Loney and Kenneth Loney; and her sister-in-law Patricia (Gus) Loney. Barb will be cremated and a celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.
The family extends their deep appreciation to Dubuque Hospice personnel Kelli, Julie and Jenny, Dr. Freiburger, Dr. Janes, and her close loving neighbor, Rita Vogt. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Dubuque Hospice.
