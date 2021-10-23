GALENA, Ill. — Arla Mae Bussan, 85 of Galena, IL passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. The funeral mass will be 11 AM, Monday, October 25, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena where friends may call after 10 AM until the time of the mass. Friends may call from 1 to 4 PM, Sunday, October 24, 2021, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
She was born February 18, 1936, in Hazel Green, WI the daughter of Aloysius “Ollie” and Olefa (Neis) Havertape. Arla graduated from St. Clara’s Academy, Sinsinawa, WI. She was united in marriage to Cyril L. “June” Bussan on July 30, 1955, and he preceded her in death on August 29, 2004. Arla was a hardworking, kindhearted person who loved spending time with her family, of whom she was immensely proud.
She enjoyed watching the birds that came to her bird feeders, especially the cardinals and hummingbirds. Arla enjoyed planting flowers and always had room for “just one more.” Together her and June worked the family farm for many years. She also worked at the Palace Motel in housekeeping and later worked for many years at Signcraft.
This loving mother is survived by her eight children, Lynn (Dave) Bonjour, Cathy (Merrill) Henrichs, Shari (Alan) Wills, Bill (Deb) Bussan, Mark Bussan, Lori (Robert) Hessling, Jodi (Neil) Timmerman, and Jeanne (Terry) Heller, 18 grandchildren, Amy (Mike) Gust, Jamie (Renee) Bonjour, Kari (Caleb) Kass, Kim (Fiance’ Brandon Horn) Henrichs, Arlee (Shaun) Stodden, Anna (Derek) Schuster, Abby Wills, Adam (Jenna), Ashley, and Austin (Alicia) Bussan, Tyler, and Tim (Jade) Hessling, Kurt Timmerman, Karly (RJ) Hess, Kasey, and Kade Timmerman, Payton, and Cole Heller, step-grandson, Devin Dole, and 19 great-grandchildren, two brothers, Bob (Joan) and Mike (Kathy) Havertape, four sisters-in-law, Sally Stump, Mary Freiburger, Marsha and Margie Havertape, and her many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two sisters, Kathleen Kieler and Mary Ann Leahy, two brothers, Herb and Aloysius Havertape, and daughter-in-law, Karen Bussan.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Vandigo, and his staff especially Paula, Rachel, and Linda, Hospice of Dubuque, and special friend, Tracy Frank, for their compassionate and outstanding care. Extra special thanks to Neil and Jodi for welcoming Mom into their home.