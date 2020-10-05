Modesta M. Koerperich Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce Author email Oct 5, 2020 58 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FARLEY, Iowa — Modesta M. Koerperich, 100, of Farley, died on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Mercy One Senior Care in Dyersville. Arrangements are pending at Reiff Funeral Home in Farley. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Farley-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa ZachJoyce Author email Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today