DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- Shirley A. Gaul, 67, of Dyersville, Iowa passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 3 - 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville where a Vigil Service will begin at 4 p.m. Visitation will continue at Kramer Funeral Home from 9 - 10 a.m. prior to funeral mass.
A Mass of Chrisian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023 at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Philip Agyei will officiate with Deacon Dave Loecke assisting.
Recommended for you
Shirley was born on March 20, 1955, in Manchester, Iowa, the daughter of Leo and Virginia (Meyer) Gaul. After Shirley graduated from Edgewood-Colesburg CSD in 1973, she spent many years working as a housekeeper and nanny.
Shirley was a long-term employee at Ertl's and worked a few years at Kintzinger's. She finished her career at Helle's Farm Equipment.
In addition to her career in finance, Shirley taught religion classes in multiple communities for over 50 years. She was an active member of the Catholic Daughters of America St. Rose Court 350. Shirley enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing cards and playing bingo.
Shirley will be missed by her siblings: Geri Gaul of Dubuque, Pete (Patsy) Gaul of Earlville, Sue (John) Friedmann of Dyersville, Dennis Gaul of Stanley, Connie (Ed) Bolsinger of Colesburg. Her memory lives on with her nieces and nephews: Nick (Carrie) Gaul, Tim (Jess) Gaul, Angie Gaul, Clarence Bolsinger, Kara (Jerad) Hoisington, and her five great nieces and nephews, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents and parents.
The family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses, and medical teams that cared for Shirley over the years.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home (in care of the deceased) 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.