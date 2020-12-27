SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sister Nora Ryan, O.P., died on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at St. Dominic Villa, Sinsinawa.
Patricia was born July 19, 1933, to George and Nora (Cox) Ryan in Omaha, Nebraska. She was the sixth of 14 children. She is survived by two brothers and two sisters.
Nora was kind, fun-loving and the queen of hospitality throughout her life. Sister Nora taught in the following states: Illinois, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Alabama and South Carolina. She was a pastoral associate in Georgia and Florida. After chaplaincy training, she served at Grady Memorial Hospital and in HIV/AIDS ministry for the Archdiocese of Atlanta. She was a tutor at the International Community School and a central figure in the creation of the Penn Avenue House that welcomed full-time volunteers, Sisters, immigrants and many others who sought a faith-filled community to call home. Services will be held at Sinsinawa.