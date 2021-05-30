PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Francis R. “Washy” Dailey, age 81, played his last hand on May 28th, 2021, with his loved ones at his side at his home in Platteville, WI.
Francis, known by everyone as Washy, was born on March 27, 1940. He was the oldest of fourteen children born to Addison and Bessie (Luher) Dailey.
He attended school in Platteville. After school he joined the U.S. Army, where he served in the 101st Airborne Division. He proudly served his country from 1960-1963.
Washy was united in marriage on April 30, 1966, to Karen Reuter, with which they spent over 55 years together. Washy & Karen were blessed with two loving daughters and five grand kids.
Following his military service, he worked for American Motors. Washy spent most of his career at EcoLab as a Field Service Technician.
He also was a proud co-owner of WW Liquidation Store, as well as owner of The Black Cat Tavern.
Washy certainly had an impact on many people. He loved people and spending time with friends, and strangers, who soon became friends. Every football season, you could find Washy wearing his Badger Red and Packer Green colors to cheer on his favorite football teams.
Most people remember him spending quality family time at his cabin on the Mississippi River, sharing great memories, fishing, boating, hosting family get-togethers, and pulling pranks around the campfire. He always enjoyed a good game of cards, stealing his opponents points in a game of cribbage, shooting pool, and sharing good jokes. He loved to have fun and make people laugh. Washy had a great sense of humor but what he really wanted was for people to be happy, to laugh, and to smile. His door was always open and he was generous and selfless as a person. Washy would help anyone at any given time, whether it was fostering family members, taking in foreign exchange students from Japan, or countless other “good works.” In his later years, you could always find Washy playing cards, visiting with friends, and drinking his morning coffee at the VFW.
Washy is survived by his wife, Karen; two daughters: Robin (Paul) Chryst, and their children, Katryn, Mikayla, & Danny Chryst; and Tracy (Chuck) Badertscher, and their children, Sabrina (Eric) Hagen & Ciara Badertscher; brothers, Donny (Mary), Jack (Lynn) & Todd; sisters, Marsha Harrington, Diane Roberts, Beverly Dailey, Gloria (Dave) Johnson, Chris (Stan) Farrey, Tammy (Dave) Antoniewicz, Lisa (Rick) Iverson; sister-in-law, Shirley Dailey; and many nieces & nephews.
In addition to his parents, Washy was preceded in death by sisters Jeanette (Francis) Dalen, Janet (Fred) Scherf; brother, Randy; and brothers-in law, Ray Roberts and Daniel Harrington.
