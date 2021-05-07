Ida A. (Schriever) Mulert, age 102, of Dubuque, passed away at 11:14 a.m. Monday, May 3, 2021, at Stonehill Care Center surrounded by her loving family.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, all who attend will be required to wear a face covering and are asked to please maintain social distancing practices.
To honor Ida's life, funeral services will be held immediately following visitation at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Sacred Heart Church. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Ida was born on February 18, 1919, in Bristow, Iowa, to Fred and Topeka (Kate Hartema) Schriever.
She graduated from Bristow High School in 1936.
She married Harold H. Mulert on her 19th birthday, February 18, 1938. He preceded her in death on November 26, 1991, after 53 years of marriage.
Ida was a homemaker, an excellent seamstress and loved to create quilts for her family. Family gatherings were her favorite events and always included several of her homemade pies. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Sacred Heart Rosary Society. She donated her time and talent for sewing to Stonehill Care Center for more than 20 years.
Those left to cherish Ida’s memory include her 10 children, Donald (Toni) Mulert, Casa Grande, AZ, Jerome (Pat) Mulert, Earlville, IA, Kathy (Jerry) White, Keswick, IA, JoAnn (Teresa Lutes) Mulert, Austin, TX, John Mulert, Dubuque, IA, Linda (David) Gibbons, Maple Grove, MN, Mary (Mike Sewell) Mulert, Elgin, TX, Marvin (Jodi) Mulert, Dubuque, IA, Teresa (Randall) Sirk, Dubuque, IA, and Barb (Don) Dempsey, Dubuque, IA; and her 21 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
Ida was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold Mulert; three brothers; three sisters; and a son-in-law, Richard Wemett.
Special thanks to those who cared for Ida in her final years at home and the staff at Stonehill who made her last two months as comfortable as possible.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Ida’s memory, which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Ida Mulert Family. Memorials may be made in Ida’s memory to Holy Spirit Parish, 2215 Windsor Avenue, Dubuque, Iowa 52001 or to Stonehill Care Center, 3485 Windsor Avenue, Dubuque, Iowa 52001.
