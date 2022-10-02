Lois A. Gudenkauf, 86, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on September 28th, 2022, at Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday October 7th, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Key West with Msgr. Thomas Toale officiating. Burial will follow at Dubuque Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday October 6th, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a wake service will be at 3:00 p.m.
Lois was born on September 14th, 1936, in Peosta, Iowa, daughter of Joseph and Ann (Grace) Callahan. She graduated from St. Joseph Academy in 1954. She was united in marriage to Lloyd S. Gudenkauf on February 10th, 1962.
Lois was a homemaker who loved to garden and cook. She was a member of St. Joseph Key West Parish and was a strong believer in her catholic faith. She was a proud mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, and she loved to spend time with her family.
She is survived by her husband Lloyd; children Steve (Dr. Tami) Gudenkauf, Scott (Heather) Gudenkauf, Mark (Carie) Gudenkauf, and Dan (Robyn) Gudenkauf; she is also survived by twelve grandchildren, three great grandchildren and a brother John Callahan.
She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Ann, daughter Cheryl Zacek.
Thank you to the staff at Luthor Manor and Hospice of Dubuque for their care and kindness to Lois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.