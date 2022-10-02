Lois A. Gudenkauf, 86, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on September 28th, 2022, at Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday October 7th, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Key West with Msgr. Thomas Toale officiating. Burial will follow at Dubuque Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday October 6th, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a wake service will be at 3:00 p.m.

