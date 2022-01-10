ELIZABETH, Ill. — Raymond M.B. Kumor, 74, of Elizabeth, died on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at Law Jones Funeral Home in Elizabeth; and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Elizabeth.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.

