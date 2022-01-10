Raymond M.B. Kumor Telegraph Herald Jan 10, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ELIZABETH, Ill. — Raymond M.B. Kumor, 74, of Elizabeth, died on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at Law Jones Funeral Home in Elizabeth; and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Elizabeth.Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Elizabeth-ill Jo-daviess-county-ill Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Investigation into Dubuque woman's death remains ongoing Police: 2 injured, 1 seriously, in rollover crash in Dubuque Police: Man threatens 2 roommates with handgun in Dubuque Family's next generation stepping into forefront of local private ambulance service Person who makes a difference: Volunteer helps East Dubuque students learn to weld