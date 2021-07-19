Arlene E. Bahl, Balltown, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, St. Francis of Assisi Church, Balltown. Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, at the church.
Gerald B. Betthauser, McGregor, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor. Graveside services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Tomah, Wis.
Gary Blum, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, Dubuque County Fairgrounds.
Jeanette A. Callahan, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home & Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, St. Raphael Cathedral.
Maryann Caudill-Lo Guidice, Dubuque — Memorial services: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, Dubuque Rescue Mission Gardens.
Duwane Duwe, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 23, Trinity Lutheran Church, Guttenberg. Services: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Thomas M. Fleming, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Memorial Mass: 11 a.m. Aug. 12 at the church.
George Frye, Dubuque — Visitation: 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 22, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Services: 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
James C. Funke, Edgewood, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Mark Catholic Church, Edgewood.
Anthony W. Green, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Services: 3 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Helen M. Kelleher, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, Sacred Heart Church.
Lynn M. Kohlenberg, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Saint Donatus, Iowa. Services: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Mary A. Matous, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. today, Church of the Resurrection.
Henry A. Mueller, Garnavillo, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Garnavillo. Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Garnavillo.
Arthur Nefzger, Earlville, Iowa — Graveside services: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 24, St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Earlville. Celebration of life will follow at Conrad Park.
Gloria J. Reiter, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, and after 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade. Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade.
Jolene M. Stienstra, Hazel Green, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green.
Ellen Swansen, Fort Dodge, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, Lord of Life Lutheran Church, Asbury, Iowa.
Dallas N. Welter, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, St. Mary’s Church, East Dubuque. Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Walter W. Wubben, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, St. Francis de Sales Church, Hazel Green. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Edward Zweifel, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Platteville United Methodist Church. Services: Noon today at the church.