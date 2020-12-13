Sister Virginia McCaffrey, BVM (Justinian), 95, of 1050 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center in Dubuque.
Natural burial Rite of Committal was Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Burial was in Mount Carmel cemetery. Sharing of Memories via Zoom will be Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 10:45 a.m.
Sister Virginia was an elementary teacher in Riverside, Iowa; Chicago; Santa Ana, Calif.; Burbank, Calif.; and Oklahoma City, where she also served as principal. She was director of religious education and parish office manager in Huntington Park, Calif.; parish visitor in Santa Ana, Calif.; and school office staff member and assistant librarian in Pasadena, Calif.
She was born on Feb. 11, 1925, in Seneca, Kan., to Ralph and Mary (Baker) McCaffrey. She entered the BVM congregation Sept. 8, 1942, from St. Boniface Parish, Fort Smith, Ark. She professed first vows on March 19, 1945, and final vows on Aug. 15, 1950.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Keith. She is survived by five nephews and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 78 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA, 52003, or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.
Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2605 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, Iowa, 52003, is in charge of arrangements.