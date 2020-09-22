HAZEL GREEN Wis. — Shirley Kruser, 81, of Hazel Green, died on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.
Complete arrangements are pending at Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, Ill. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Sinsinawa.
HAZEL GREEN Wis. — Shirley Kruser, 81, of Hazel Green, died on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.
Complete arrangements are pending at Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, Ill. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Sinsinawa.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.