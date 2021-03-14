David Jay “Spider” Weber, 63, of Dubuque, was called home by the hands of the Lord Saturday, March 6th, 2021.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at a later date in Linwood Cemetery. A live-stream of the funeral service will be on the funeral home Facebook page.
David was born on May 28, 1957, in Dubuque, the son of Simon “Pete” Weber and Mary Haigh. David spent his life showing his love for cars; he is commonly known for his auto body and custom paint skills. David was a proud, active member in Narcotics Anonymous with 15 amazing years of clean time when he passed.
David is survived by his son, David Jr. (Kellee) Weber; his daughters, Jenna Mary Weber, Jessica (Andrew) Hoag, Jackalyn Hoag, and Jillian O’Dell; his grandchildren, Gwendolyn Weber, Dominick Jay, Jamison Martin, Ellyana Gross, Owen and Sawyer Brokus; his siblings, John (Marlene) Weber, Tom (Sharon) Weber, Richard (Norma) Weber, Donald (Jane) Weber; and many nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Ronald (Beverly) Weber; his sister, MaryAnne (Chuck) Schumacher; and his granddaughter, Evelynn Jade Weber.
The family would like to thank the Dubuque area Narcotics Anonymous and The S.O.U.R.C.E fellowship for the continued love and support over the years, you all were family to David.