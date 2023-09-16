DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Francis J. “Fritz” Stelpflug, 92, of Dickeyville, Wisconsin, passed away Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at Park Place Assisted Living in Platteville, Wisconsin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 18, 2023, at Holy Ghost Church, Dickeyville, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9-10:45 a.m. Monday at the church prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Fritz was born on July 20, 1931 in Paris Township, Wisconsin, the son of Clarence and Naudine (Splinter) Stelpflug. He served his country in the Signal Company of the 3rd Infantry Division of the United States Army during the Korean War. Fritz was united in marriage to Madonna “Donna” Schuster on May 17, 1958 at St. Rafael Cathedral in Dubuque, Iowa. She preceded him in death on September 30, 2013.
Fritz was employed at the Dubuque Pack and FDL Foods for over 40 years. He grew up and lived his entire life in Dickeyville until he moved to Park Place in Platteville after his wife passed away. Fritz was a member of Holy Ghost Church and the Dickeyville VFW Post #6455. He spent most of his time in his garden from March through October and kept his yard and home in pristine condition. Fritz passed his love of the Chicago Cubs, Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers onto his children and grandchildren. He spent many weekends hunting with his friends and four sons.
Fritz is survived by his six children, Steve (Delilah) of Wauwatosa, Cathy (Bruce) Kohlenberg of Montfort, Joan (Owen) Wiederholt of Hazel Green, Dick (Paulette) of Cassville, Dan of West Allis, and Ron (Yvonne) of Ankeny, IA; 15 grandchildren, Josh Stelpflug, Gina (Jeremy) Wade, Ashley (Nate) Melby, Jesse and Jolene Kohlenberg, Luke (Laura) Wiederholt, Cody (Becca) Wiederholt, Lacey (Brett) Muir, Scott (Lea) Stelpflug, Michael Stelpflug, Alec (Lauren) Stelpflug, Mackenzie, Danika and Rylee Stelpflug, and Gabriella Stelpflug; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Gene (Anna) Stelpflug of Dickeyville; a sister, Betty Elgin of Dubuque, IA; and two sisters-in-law, Janet Stelpflug of Kieler and Lucille Stelpflug of Dubuque, IA.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edmund and Leona (Markus) Schuster; his brothers, Jerome (Sally), Donnie, Vince and Merlin (Mert) Stelpflug; his sisters, Eileen Stelpflug and Lorraine (Bob) Flogel; and his brothers-in-law, Allen Elgin, Harold (Jean) Schuster and Allan Schuster.
In lieu of flowers, a Francis J. “Fritz” Stelpflug Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807.
Fritz’s family would like to thank Dr. Jeffrey White and the staff of Medical Associates Platteville; Terry and Jodi of the St. Croix Hospice Group; and most especially, Angie, Molly, Brandy, Cole and the entire staff of Park Place who took care of Dad with loving compassion for the last ten years. We are eternally grateful.