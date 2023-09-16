DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Francis J. “Fritz” Stelpflug, 92, of Dickeyville, Wisconsin, passed away Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at Park Place Assisted Living in Platteville, Wisconsin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 18, 2023, at Holy Ghost Church, Dickeyville, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9-10:45 a.m. Monday at the church prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.

Recommended for you