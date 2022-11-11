EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Tuesday, the love of my life went peacefully to be with his God. Thomas Paul Olinger, 81, of East Dubuque, IL, died November 8, 2022, at home with his wife by his side.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022, at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque, with Fr. Dennis Vargas officiating. Burial in the East Dubuque Cemetery with military honors accorded by members of the Dubuque Marine Corps League.

