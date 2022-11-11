EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Tuesday, the love of my life went peacefully to be with his God. Thomas Paul Olinger, 81, of East Dubuque, IL, died November 8, 2022, at home with his wife by his side.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022, at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque, with Fr. Dennis Vargas officiating. Burial in the East Dubuque Cemetery with military honors accorded by members of the Dubuque Marine Corps League.
Visitation is from 4 — 7 p.m. Friday at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, where a parish prayer service will be said at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Tom was born on May 22, 1941, in Dubuque, the son of Lucille (Lucy) Hooks and Arthur Ruer. Tom graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1959. He then followed his Uncle Johnnie’s (Jack Specht) footsteps and enlisted in the U. S. Marine Corps. Tom was so proud to be a Marine. He always reminded you that there was no such thing as an Ex-Marine, only a former Marine.
Tom met his wife-to-be on April 22, 1962, when he was home on leave. Tom said it was love at first sight for him. Thomas and Mary Rose Werner were married on September 5, 1964, at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque. They chose to make their home in East Dubuque. Tom was a devoted husband and hard worker. Tom learned the trade of plastering. He was even a manager of General Men’s Wear selling men’s clothing. He worked for Sara Lee Baking Co. (formerly Trausch Baking Co.) retiring after 37 years. Tom then went to work for the U. S. Postal Service for 16 years, retiring on April 30, 2022.
He was a member of the Local B & C Union, serving as chairperson until he became a supervisor, and a member of the APWU. Tom was a member of St. Mary’s Church and its’ Holy Name Society, a former member of the East Dubuque Volunteer Fire Dept. for ten years.
As he would say, back in the day, he liked to go hunting with his Uncle Johnnie, he enjoyed League Bowling with family and friends. But most of all he loved his family. Tom was a proud and strong-willed man who stayed true to himself. Tom walked to the beat of his own drum that made him a kind and loving man. Tom may not have been a father with children of his own, but his nieces and nephews and even their friends could not have had a better influence or support and love them anyway he could. He took them on trips, camping and fishing, weekly cookouts, and teaching them games. He took pride in teaching them to play euchre. Tom was blessed when he walked two of his nieces down the aisle. He loved them like his own. In his later years he spent more time taking Mary on Road Trips whether to Ho Chunk or South Dakota which was his favorite place to go. Tom took great pride in his Native American Heritage, and he enjoyed finding unique items to collect, especially Kachina Dolls. He enjoyed going to the Diamond Jo and playing the slots.
Then when most people were planning on retiring, Tom was starting over. This time a grand- nephew was born, and his mom was going to need lots of help to provide for him. Tom was there without hesitation and an instant bond of love was formed when Tom held Joe. Growing up meant there was a sandbox to make, a tree house to build, basketball hoop to put up, a bike riding lesson, encouragement with joining Karate and never missing a tournament or school activity. Joe became the son Tom never had. Tom loved and nurtured Joe, always trying to set an example for this child that is now a young man. God blessed them both.
Tom was very grateful for his family, he truly enjoyed spending time with them, and one of his final wishes was to be able to tell each one of them good-bye and God granted that wish.
Those left to cherish Tom’s memories are his devoted wife Mary of 58 years; his “adopted” son Joe; siblings, Judi (Wayne) Botsford and family, Jack Olinger and family, Bonnie (Ron deceased) Kemp and family, Ron (Jo Ann) Olinger and son, Nanci (Bryan) Thompson and family, Deb (Mark) Mayne and family, his in-laws, Linda (Gary) Hornung and family, Sue Werner and family, and Annie Birch-Heinze (Mark) and family. Special friends, Tim Fluhr and Maggie, Tim (Claudia) Williams and Dave Mohr.
Tom’s family would like to express their deep gratitude to Dr. Kirkendall, his nurse Kate, Dr. Bailey and to Hospice of Dubuque, especially Katie, Brittany, and Morgan. Also, to Fr. Dennis and Bill Miller, to family and friends that helped us through this difficult time, especially Judi and Wayne, Jack, Annie, Tom’s Postal Worker friends, Tom’s gals at the Big 10 Mart and our neighbors.
Semper Fi Tom.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.millerfhed.com.
