Michael E. Blum Sr., 69, of Dubuque, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Summit Congregational Church U.C.C., Rev. Ms. Karen Candee will officiate. Military honors will be conducted immediately following services by the American Legion, Post 6. A visitation will be held from 2 until 7 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, where sharing of memories will begin at 6:30 p.m. A visitation will also be held from 10 until 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.
Michael was born on March 6, 1950, the son of Rexford and Mary Theresa “Terri” (Murphy) Blum. Growing up his mom was his world and he and his sister, Carol, were joined at the hip.
Mike married Esther Miller on April 6, 1974, at Faith United Methodist Church in Dubuque.
Mike served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was stationed on the USS Carpenter and the USS Knox.
Mike began working at Interstate Power Company, which later became Alliant Power Plant, for over 38 years. He retired as Operation Supervisor in 2012.
Mike’s pride and joy were his grandkids. He enjoyed spending time with his family. Christmas was his favorite time of the year.
Mike had a passion for walleye fishing and hunting. He shared his passions with his children and grandchildren. He was very proud of his fishing boat.
He is survived by his wife, Esther; children, Brian Blum and Michael (Shawna) Blum; four grandchildren, Brittany, Cody (fiance, Emilie), Layla and Aiden; one great-grandson, all of Dubuque; his dogson, Gizmo; grandpuppies; sister, Carol (Al) Scolf, of Milwaukee; brothers and sisters-in-law, Deb (Greg) Kramer, Edwin Miller, both of Waterloo, IA, and Cindy (Phil) Cook, of Dubuque; aunt, Ruth Hunt, of Michigan; uncle, Pete Blum, of Lancaster, WI; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Joel; sister, Nancy Pope; parents; and several aunts and uncles.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests plants. A Michael Blum Memorial Fund has been established where donations will be given to cancer research.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Mark Hermann and his nursing staff, Tony Heiar, ARNP, Dr. Brian Link in the oncology department at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and to Joan and Jim Wehrspann for the many trips to and from Iowa City.