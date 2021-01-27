Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Genevieve P. Bloudek, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Edward H. Kiefer, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Michael J. Kielley, Bagley, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home, Bloomington, Wis. Celebration of life: Following visitation Saturday, Tranel’s Canal Street Restaurant & Bar, Bloomington.
Michael J. Mockler, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque.