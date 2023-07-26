CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Lisa Marie Ferch, 69, of Cedar Rapids, IA, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Services will be private for the family. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids.
Survivors include her daughter, Tracy Leytem; granddaughter, Alexandra Marie Leytem; great-granddaughter, Brixley Jo Leytem; siblings, Shelia Raine, Bruce (Colleen) Haberkorn, and Michele (Jim) Brom; sisters-in-law, Elaine Haberkorn and Janaan Haberkorn; and several nieces and nephews.
Lisa was born on January 18, 1954, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Edward and Geraldine (Kohn) Haberkorn. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1972. Lisa was married to Denny Ferch. After her divorce, she proudly went back to college and earned her Bachelor of Accounting degree from Upper Iowa University. She worked in accounting for her entire career living in several places across the country including New Jersey and Florida. Lisa retired in 2021, and moved back to Iowa to be closer to Tracy, Alex, and Brixley.
Her family was always most important. She loved cooking, baking, decorating for holidays, and making everything special. Lisa’s chicken noodle soup and snickerdoodle cookies were family favorites.
In her free time, Lisa really enjoyed shopping, particularly QVC and online, and in the last year she taught herself how to crochet. She shared many blankets and the cutest stuffed animals with those closest to her.
Lisa was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Allan, Keith, Ed and Steven; and brother-in-law, Roger Raine.
Memorials may be directed to the family in care of Stewart Baxter, 1844 1st Avenue NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
Memorials may be directed to the family in care of Stewart Baxter, 1844 1st Avenue NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402