CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Lisa Marie Ferch, 69, of Cedar Rapids, IA, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Services will be private for the family. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids.

Survivors include her daughter, Tracy Leytem; granddaughter, Alexandra Marie Leytem; great-granddaughter, Brixley Jo Leytem; siblings, Shelia Raine, Bruce (Colleen) Haberkorn, and Michele (Jim) Brom; sisters-in-law, Elaine Haberkorn and Janaan Haberkorn; and several nieces and nephews.

