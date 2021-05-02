ASBURY, Iowa — Scott J. Salwolke, 57, of Asbury, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Houston.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Scott will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Father Steven Rosonke as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Scott was born January 18, 1964, in Dubuque, the son of Burnett & Carliee (O’Neill) Salwolke.
On September 2, 1989, he married Monica Manning in St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
He graduated from Creighton University with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism.
Scott was the owner of a Search Engine Optimization company, Ad-Hoc Marketing. He enjoyed biking, reading, craft beers, watching movies, and sporting events, especially the Chicago Bears and Iowa Hawkeyes, attending live music and theatre events. Scott was also an avid writer. He published two books, wrote segments in the Business Times and monthly articles for the Telegraph Herald.
Survivors include his wife, Monica, of Asbury; three sons, Mitchell, Andrew and Joel Salwolke, all of Asbury; one sister, Kim Salwolke, of Onalaska, WI; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; cousins; extended family; and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and father and mother-in-law, Terry (June) Manning.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
