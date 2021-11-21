Eugene R. “Gene” Glanz, age 86, of Dubuque, IA, completed his earthly journey suddenly on Nov. 18, 2021, at home in the loving arms of his wife. To honor Gene’s life, a private family service is being held. The Tri-State Cremation Center is humbly serving Gene’s family.
Gene was born on June 14, 1935, in Dubuque, IA, a son to Irvin and Marie (Arquitt) Glanz. After graduating from St. Columbkille’s, Gene enlisted and honorably served his country with the U.S. Army. Upon returning home, he met and married the love of his life, Patricia A. Dahl, and the couple was blessed with 65 years together and many wonderful memories. Gene was a devoted husband and father who invested over 38 years of his working years with the Telegraph Herald to help provide for them. He enjoyed golfing at Bunker Hill and the Meadows, bowling league with Pat, and playing softball with friends, but he most especially enjoyed sitting down to play a few hands of euchre with his family and friends whenever possible. We will miss Gene dearly and are thankful for the many years the Lord was gracious enough to share him with us.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Gene include his wife, Patricia “Pat” Glanz, Dubuque, IA; his son, Mike (Dianne) Glanz, Dubuque, IA; his 5 grandchildren, Jennifer (Kevin) Engleton, Kimberly (Tim) Schmit, Bryan (Emily) Glanz, Hannah Glanz, and Ryan (Kennedy) Glanz; his 8 great-grandchildren, Colin, Isabella, and Dalton Engleton, Easton and Joscelyn Schmit, and Gavin, Charlotte and Violet Glanz; his in-law’s, Edward (Sharon) Dahl, Michael (Karen) Dahl, and Jacque Leibfried; along with numerous extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Rick Glanz; and 2 brothers, Irvin (Helen) Glanz and James (Karen) Glanz.