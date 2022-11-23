GALENA, Ill. — Janet R. Sullivan, 77 of Galena, IL passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, where friends may call after 9 AM until the time of service.

The burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Galena. Cremation rites have been accorded.

