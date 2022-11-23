GALENA, Ill. — Janet R. Sullivan, 77 of Galena, IL passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, where friends may call after 9 AM until the time of service.
The burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Galena. Cremation rites have been accorded.
She was born September 10, 1945, in Galena, the daughter of William and Florence (Green) Haase. Janet was united in marriage to Richard Sullivan on April 25, 1964, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Galena. She loved taking long rides in the country, the holidays, and spending time with her family. Janet is survived by her husband, Richard, of Galena, her two sons, Bill (Karen) Sullivan of Anaheim, CA, and Tim (Shauna) Sullivan, of Godfrey, IL, five grandchildren, Nicole (Kyle) Craig of Fullerton, CA, Hannah (Nolan) Atkins, of Little Elm, TX, and Abigail, Ty, and Drew Sullivan of Godfrey, IL, great-granddaughter, Emma Craig, her sister-in-law, Rita Glasgow, and her many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Ronald Haase, and two brothers-in-law, Merlyn (Marguerita) and Jim Glasgow, a sister-in-law, Bev Haase.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Vandigo and his staff, and the staff at Midwest Medical Center and Galena Stauss Senior Care Community for all their care and compassion during this difficult time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.