GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Marie Milda Hagen, of Guttenberg, IA, died Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at the Guttenberg Municipal Hospital at the age of 89 with her children by her side.
She was born on August 19, 1932, at her grandmother’s home in Guttenberg, the daughter of Alfred and Hilda (Kregel) Lundt.
Marie grew up on the family farm near Osterdock, IA received her education from the Jefferson #9 country school. It was there that she learned to speak English, as the native German of her grandparents was used at home. Marie helped with the farm work, making sausage, canning beef and vegetables, and playing with her brother. She enjoyed getting together with extended family for weekly Sunday dinners hosted by each family in turn. And as an adult cooking for family gatherings was a source of pride for her, and no one left hungry.
On February 5, 1954, Marie was united in marriage with Duane Hagen at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Guttenberg and together they had four children. She and Duane farmed briefly until he took a job with the phone company, which took them to Waterloo and West Union until finally returning to the Guttenberg area where she remained for the rest of her life. Marie liked to travel, going on several hunting trips with Duane to Colorado and Wyoming, vacationing in South Dakota, visiting her sons in Arkansas and North Carolina while they were in the service, and several trips to visit her son’s family in upstate New York. She enjoyed playing cards with friends and tending to the several dogs and cats her and Duane took in. During her last several years, when her mobility was limited, Marie was always ready to be picked up for a drive around town, and lunch out. That was also an opportunity to connect with all the family news.
Marie will be forever loved and cherished by her 3 children, Daniel (Kim) Hagen, Carol (Safwan) Hagen-Ibrik, & Roger (Debbie Meyer) Hagen; 4 grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents; husband Duane in 2020; one and a half year old daughter, Debra Lynn; brother Edward Lundt; and grandson, Jacob Hagen.
Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. 1st St, Guttenberg, IA. There will be a memorial service at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Guttenberg at a later date.