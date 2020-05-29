Lynda R. Lee, 60, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Lynda was born May 6, 1960, in Dubuque, the daughter of Richard and Jacqueline Oswald Schneider.
She worked for many years as a caregiver at Dubuque Area Residential Care Facility. She volunteered for many organizations including the Humane Society, Battered Women’s Crisis Line and other programs through ARC.
Survivors include two sons, Matt (Erin) Fossum, of Dubuque, and Mike Fossum, of Sioux City; one daughter, Melissa Bremer, of Dubuque; five grandchildren; one sister, Debbie Croft, of Dubuque; two brothers, Scott (Karen) Schneider, of Dubuque, and Daniel (Ginger) Levi, of Louisiana.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
