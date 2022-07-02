Theresa A. Huinker, 81, of Dubuque, died Thursday, June 30, 2022, at her home.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory. A prayer service will be held at 6:30 PM.
The Funeral Service for Theresa will be 10:00 am Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Word of Life Church, 4450 Dodge St. with Pastor Loren Hirschy officiating. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West.
Theresa was born November 3, 1940, in Dubuque, the daughter of Joseph Leo and Theresa Olivia Schaeffer Wille.
She worked in the service department at Eska Company, was a parts manager at Air Cooled Engines, and also worked at Roeders Outdoor Power. She retired in 2006.
She was a member of Word of Life Church where she was very involved. She was a faith filled person. She was always a giving person. Always focused on her family, she cherished her grandchildren and will be remembered fondly as an excellent cook.
Survivors include three sons, Joe (Tina) Huinker of Oshkosh, WI, Dan (Lisa) Huinker of Dubuque, and Dave (Elaine) Huinker of Dubuque; one daughter, Julie (Mike) Berendes of Whitestown, IN; nine grandchildren, Chris, Austin, Trevor, Ellie, Nate and Matthew Huinker, Sam, Jackson, Sawyer, and Owen Berendes; one great-grandchild, Brady Huinker; two brothers, Joe (Annie) Wille of Garnavillo, IA, and Ed (Agnes) Wille of Holy Cross, IA; two sisters, Mary Hampton of North Andover, WI, and Rita (John) Lansing of Dyersville, IA; and one brother-in-law, Herman Phillip of Idaho Falls, ID.
She is preceded in death by her parents, five sisters, Bernice Phillip, Clara (Stanley) Moser, Dorothy (Keith) Schmelzer, Sr. Josanne Wille FSPA, Nell (Harold) Pruess, two brothers, Ray (Laura Ann) Wille, and Ted, in infancy, and brother-in-law, Walter Hampton.
Our family would like to thank MercyOne Cancer Center, specifically Dr. Holm and Nurse Jenny for their compassion and care throughout our mother’s treatment. A special thanks to Hospice of Dubuque. They helped her live a quality of life she would not have had without them. Fist pumps to Nurse Chris W. who she loved instantly, social worker Amber, Nurse Amy and Jessica, Peggy etc. And thank you to Dr. Chris Stille, whom she adored, and his staff.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for Hospice of Dubuque.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Theresa’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
