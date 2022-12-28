James E. “Jim” Kieffer, 81 of Dubuque passed away peacefully at home Saturday December 24, 2022. Friends and family may gather from 3 to 6 pm Thursday December 29, 2022, at the Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a service will be held at 6pm.
Jim was born on June 17, 1941, in Dubuque the son of Henry and Genevieve (Wagner) Kieffer. He married Karen M. Ernst on November 28, 1964, at the Church of the Nativity. Jim ran the family business started by his father, the Artisan Bottling Co for many years and later worked for Pepsi, and Molo Ready Mix.
Jim was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish especially with his son. He looked forward to their annual fishing trip to the lakes in Southern Iowa. In his younger days he was involved with the AAA Bass Club and Izaak Walton League, competing in Trap Shooting. He also was an accomplished Archer and competed in many tournaments.
Jim adored his family especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren; they were always able to put a big smile on his face. He always made sure to have M&M’s and peanuts to share with them.
He is survived by his wife Karen, his two children Lee Ann (Ron “Tink”) Ludwig and Thomas (Melissa) Kieffer both of LaMotte, his 8 grandchildren Brittney, Emily, Kalie, Aiden, Hunter, Rachael, Jill, and Mitchel, his 9 great grandchildren with one on the way, a brother-in-law Art Allen and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter Roxanne Besler, a sister Judy Allen and a brother Jack Kieffer.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Hospice of Dubuque especially Kristin and Lindsay for all their kindness and care.
