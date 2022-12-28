James E. “Jim” Kieffer, 81 of Dubuque passed away peacefully at home Saturday December 24, 2022. Friends and family may gather from 3 to 6 pm Thursday December 29, 2022, at the Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a service will be held at 6pm.

Jim was born on June 17, 1941, in Dubuque the son of Henry and Genevieve (Wagner) Kieffer. He married Karen M. Ernst on November 28, 1964, at the Church of the Nativity. Jim ran the family business started by his father, the Artisan Bottling Co for many years and later worked for Pepsi, and Molo Ready Mix.

