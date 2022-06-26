Mary Ann (Ries) Knudson, age 82, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully at 1:49 a.m., on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Stonehill Care Center. To celebrate Mary Ann’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
Mary Ann was born on March 9, 1940, in Bellevue, Iowa, daughter of Paul and Agnes (Evan) Ries.
Mary Ann attended grade school in St. Donatus, Iowa. She was a hard worker who was employed with Ertl, St. Regis Paper Company and at Montgomery Ward in the catalog department. She also did housework for older people in the community who really needed, and appreciated, her help. Mary Ann was united in marriage to William Knudson on August 19, 1961, at the St. Donatus Catholic Church. They were blessed with 3 children and 47 years of marriage before Bill passed away on May 9, 2009. In her free time, Mary Ann enjoyed working on jigsaw puzzles, caring for her beloved cats and watching her Chicago Cubbies play ball. She was a social butterfly and regularly played in Euchre tournaments with family and friends. Mary Ann was a wonderful wife, mom, grandma and sister who will be greatly missed by everyone who loved her.
Those left to cherish Mary Ann’s memory include her children, Terri (Kevin) May, Dubuque, IA and Steven (Linda) Knudson, Asbury, IA; 2 grandsons, David (Sara) May and Matthew Knudson; a great-granddaughter, Bailey May; her siblings, Wilma (Ves) Ploessl, Dubuque, IA, Milo (MaryJo) Ries, Dubuque, IA Martha (Travis) Holden, Des Moines, IA; and her sister-in-law, Jean Noonan, Dubuque, IA.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Knudson; a son, Jeffery Knudson; and her siblings, a sister in infancy and 2 brothers, Paul and Rich Ries.
Mary Ann’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff of Stonehill and Hospice of Dubuque, especially Kristin, for their kindness and the wonderful care that they have provided for Mary Ann and her family. Also a special thanks to the 2016 Cubs for making her life long dream of them winning the World Series come true!
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Mary Ann’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Mary Ann Knudson Family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.