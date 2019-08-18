David T. Becwar, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Lester Cauffman Jr., Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Prairie du Chien. Visitation: 11 a.m. Wednesday until time of services at the funeral home.
Mary L. Heim, Cuba City, Wis. — Memorial services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, Haudenshield Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cuba City. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Charles C. Kurt, Cascade, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, St. Patrick Garryowen Church, Bernard, Iowa. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today, and after 9 a.m. Monday, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade.
Sandra Rohde, Farmersburg, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Farmersburg. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, Iowa, and 10 a.m. Tuesday until time of services at the church.
Anne M. Wernimont, Farley, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Monday, Aug.19, St. Raphael’s Cathedral, 231 Bluff St. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home 1491 Main St.