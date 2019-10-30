Harold E. Bowman, Bellevue, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bellevue. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Karen Brokus, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Visitation: 9 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Della L. Burmeister, Shullsburg, Wis. — Services: 2 p.m. today, Erickson Funeral Home, 235 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
Joseph Eckert Jr., Fennimore, Wis. — Services: 7 p.m. today, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore. Visitation: 4 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Adeline M. Hammel, McGregor, Iowa — Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, United Methodist Church, Giard, Iowa.
Ronald M. Johnson, Durango, Iowa — Celebration of Life: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, Dubuque Shooting Society, 10380 U.S. Highway 52.
Marlene M. Keene, Potosi, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, 1234 S. Madison St., Lancaster, Wis. Visitation: 9 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Jean L. Kluesner, New Vienna, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. at the church.
Phillip C. Nelson, Centennial, Colo., formerly of Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, The Whisky, 1604 University Avenue.
Wayne H. Oellerich, Lena, Ill., formerly of Scales Mound, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Trinity Church, Scales Mound. Visitation: 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. at the church.
Florence H. Plautz, Fennimore, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Fennimore. Visitation: 9 a.m. Thursday until time of services at the church.
Charles Quarnstrom, Hanover, Ill. — Celebration of Life: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, Ill.
Sara M. Runde, Kieler, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler. Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m., Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler.
Ronald J. Schromen, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 10:30 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Bobbie J. Shell, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, United Methodist Church, 216 S. Monroe St., Lancaster.
Ann Smythe, Benton, Wis. — Services: Noon Saturday, Nov. 2, Casey Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Visitation: 9 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Cyndia K. Stecher, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Visitation: 9 a.m. Thursday until time of services at the church.
Dave Udelhofen, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3869 Asbury Road. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, until time of services at the funeral home.