Dale Francis Maas, 75, passed away at Mercy Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa, on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Funeral Service for Dale will be 11:30 am Thursday, February 3, 2022, at St. Peter Lutheran Church with Rev. Matthew Agee officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque.
Dale was born on December 15, 1946, son of Leo and Rosemary (McCraney) Maas.
He attended school at St. Anthony’s, Washington Junior High and graduated from Senior High School in 1965.
He met Mary Jane Smith in 1975 and they were united in marriage on September 11, 1976 at the Decorah Lutheran Church, Decorah, Iowa. This past year marked 45 years of marriage. Dale has two sons from a previous marriage: Mark (Lori) and Matthew (Carrie). Dale and Mary Jane have two children: Luke (Shelby) and Alison (Joe) Hegland. He has seven grandchildren: Macy & Mavrick Maas; Sophia, Claire & Atticus Hegland; and Ellington & Weston Maas. His wife, children and grandchildren are the loves of his life.
Dale’s working career began as an apprentice electrician with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. After completion of 576 hours of schooling and 8,000 hours of on the job training, he became a journeyman electrician in 1971. He is incredibly proud to have been a member of I.B.E.W. Local 704 for 53 years. In his 42 years of active work he served on the Executive Board, Apprentice Committee, Health & Welfare and Pension Committees.
Dale has been an active member of St. Peter Lutheran Church since 1976.
In addition to spending time with his family, Dale loved camping with his family and friends. He especially loved road trips and spending time exploring 31 National Parks including those in Hawaii and Alaska. Dale enjoyed woodworking, listening to all genres of music and spending his retirement years at Sunflower Resort in Surprise, Arizona during the winter.
He is survived by his brother John (Peg), his sister Ann (Tim) Lester and Diane (Phil) Becker, two sisters-in-law Phyllis Crump and Betty (Alan) Martins and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Paul, his brothers-in-law Don Crump and Don Smith, his niece Melanie Kolaas and his in-laws Clarence and Alice Smith.
We would like to thank Dr. Charles Acher, Dr. Thomas Teelin and Dr. Ann Chodara from the University of Wisconsin Hospitals & Clinics, Dr. Brian Moran at Grand River Medical Group, Finley Wound Clinic, Finley Therapy and Mercy Hospital for all the care they gave Dale. Thank you to all our relatives and friends for their love and prayers during this difficult time.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
