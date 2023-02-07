Ronald (Ron) Joseph Hoffman, 74, passed away very peacefully on Saturday, February 4, 2023 after bravely battling prostate cancer for nearly 10 years. In his words, he has “no regrets.... “; on his battle over the years, he would often say, “it is what it is” and sometimes you just have to “grin and bear it”. He always had a smile and a cookie for everyone he met — he never met a stranger and took pride in making sure everyone who stopped by to visit was well-hydrated and well-fed. He will be missed beyond measure by his family and his many friends.
Visitation will be from 3:30 pm until 8:00 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory. A prayer service will be held at 7:45 PM.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Ron will be 10:30 AM on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at the Church of the Resurrection with Fr. Phil Gibbs as the Celebrant. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. Military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard.
Ron was born on November 1, 1948 in Dubuque, Iowa to Harold and Ruth (Budde) Hoffman. He was the oldest of six children. He attended Sacred Heart, Wahlert High School and he graduated from Senior High School in Dubuque in 1966. He married Elizabeth (Beth) Bennett on July 11, 1970.
He proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1968-1970; he was stationed in Illescheim, Germany. He was beyond proud and honored to be able to take the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. on May 23, 2022 — he said that was one of the best trips of his life!
Ron worked at the Dubuque Packing Company (FDL & Farmland) for 27 years; he then worked at Orkin Pest Control as a service manager, for an additional 15 years. His work ethic was second to no one. He retired in 2011. Ron and Beth were able to spend several winters in Arizona after retirement — they enjoyed the weather, golfing and all of the friends they made there! Ron loved to be outdoors — hunting and golfing were two of his favorite activities over the years. He was always busy doing something in his garage or in his yard. He thoroughly enjoyed watching his grandchildren /great-grandchildren grow up and watching their many activities over the years was a blessing to him.
Ron is survived by his wife of almost 53 years, Elizabeth (Beth) Hoffman; daughter and son-in-law, Tischa (Hoffman) & Terry (George) Busch of Platteville, WI; 7 grandchildren: Emilie (Jake Faherty) Busch, Nathan (Mya Ploessl) Busch, Natalie Busch all of Platteville, WI, Mallory Potter of Missouri, Austin Hoffman of Clinton, IA, Shelby Hoffman and Ben (Belle) Hoffman of Dubuque; 2 great-grandchildren (with another due in February), Bentley and Jameson Potter of Missouri; and his most special grand-puppy, Mollie Mae Busch.
He is further survived by three of his five siblings: Sharon (Richard) Feller, Patti (Bill) Dix and Marty (Karen) Hoffman; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Maggie Hoffman and Jeda Hoffman, Jack & Helene Bennett, Gerald Bennett and Jimmy Jones; godchildren, Julie Stran and Trevor Hoffman; as well as many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends..... too numerous to count.
Those who left this world before Ron, who will be greeting him with open arms, include his parents, Harold & Ruth; his only son, Ronald J. Hoffman II; younger brothers, Dave Hoffman and Tim Hoffman; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Angeline & Cecil Jones; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Richard & Franne Leppert, Sharon Jones, Barbara Weber, Billy Armato; and very special friends, Ray Loney and Roger Kauffmann.
Our family gives so many thanks to all of the family and friends who have been by our side throughout this journey... it means so, so much to dad that you are all so loving to him & his family. He said he has the best neighbors anyone could ask for — you all know who you are!
So much gratitude goes out to Dr. Hermann, Tony Heiar, ARNP, and Hospice of Dubuque (you are all TRULY angels on this earth) and a special shout out to Ali & Katie at Unity Point Hospital in Dubuque- “code brown” will forever make us all smile and you brought such joy to a man who was going through way more pain than any of us know.
To honor Ron, our hope is that if you CAN bake for your friends & family, please do; if you can’t... learn, or do acts of kindness on a regular basis for your loved ones so they always know how special they are to you.... what a wonderful tribute to a one of a kind man.
