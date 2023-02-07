Ronald (Ron) Joseph Hoffman, 74, passed away very peacefully on Saturday, February 4, 2023 after bravely battling prostate cancer for nearly 10 years. In his words, he has “no regrets.... “; on his battle over the years, he would often say, “it is what it is” and sometimes you just have to “grin and bear it”. He always had a smile and a cookie for everyone he met — he never met a stranger and took pride in making sure everyone who stopped by to visit was well-hydrated and well-fed. He will be missed beyond measure by his family and his many friends.

Visitation will be from 3:30 pm until 8:00 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory. A prayer service will be held at 7:45 PM.

