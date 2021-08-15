DAVENPORT, Iowa — Kimber M. Brandel, 30, of Davenport, formerly of Dubuque, died on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at the Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Dubuque.

