PEOSTA, Iowa — Roger “Butch” W. Beckman, 76, longtime resident of Peosta, passed away peacefully at 10:50 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, surrounded by the love and comfort of his family. Butch lived out his last two years of life at Hawkeye Care Center.
Visitation for Butch will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta, Iowa, where the Epworth AM VETS Post #13, will meet in a body at 5:45 p.m. Visitation will also be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, after 9 a.m. at the funeral home. The family kindly requests that visitors wear masks and adhere to social distancing etiquette at both proceedings. Anyone wishing to send memorials may be send them to Reiff Funeral Home, Attn: Roger “Butch” Beckman Family, PO Box 1, Peosta, Iowa 52060.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Butch will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta, with Rev. Richard Kuhn presiding. The Mass will be live streamed and viewable on the St. Elizabeth Pastorate Facebook page. Burial will be held in St. John’s Cemetery in Centralia, Iowa, with full military honors afforded by the Epworth AM VETS Post #13.
Butch worked at John Deere for 30 years, where he retired in 1996. Post-retirement, Butch served as a groundskeeper at Thunder Hills Country Club and Timberline Golf Course.
He was born on August 20, 1944, in Dubuque, son of LeRoy and Eleanor (Radloff) Beckman. Butch graduated from Western Dubuque High School in Peosta, class of 1962. He married Bette L. Brillhart on June 26,1965, at Sacred Heart Church in Dubuque.
Butch was a member of St. John the Baptist Church in Peosta. He served in the Army and was an active member of the AMVETS, Post 13. Butch was a fun-loving man who enjoyed watching his beloved Dodgers, Iowa State Cyclones and NASCAR with an Old Style and Snickers in hand. He also loved fishing trips to Cantril, card club, gambling trips and attending his grandkids’ sporting events. Butch cherished quality family time and has passed on memorable holiday traditions for Beckman generations to come.
Surviving are his four daughters, Angie (Rick) Koerperich, Julie (John) Walsh and Chris Beckman, all of Epworth, and Kathy (Yosh) Hosokawa, of Madison, Wis.; 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; three siblings, Mark Beckman and Beverly Hedrick, of Peosta, Georgia Ann Carpenter, of Hastings, Minn.; and sisters- and brothers-in-law, Benny Heiar, Barry Brillhart (Lori), Bruce Brillhart (Rose), and Mary Jo Reding (Bob), of Dubuque, Bill Brillhart (Ginny), of Col., Bob Brillhart (Jody), of Nev., and Becky Marti (Dale), of Neb.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bette Lou; sisters and brother, Patty Heiar, Marlene Miller and Michael Beckman in infancy; sisters- and brothers-in-law, Darlene Beckman, Gerald Carpenter, Art Miller, Bonnie Brillhart and Brent Brillhart.
A Roger Beckman Memorial Fund has been established.
The family of Butch would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque and the entire staff at Hawkeye Care Center for all the care and support given to Dad and our family.
If you would like to view a video tribute or send online condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com