William G. McGuire, 73, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, in the Stone Cliff Winery event room, 600 Star Brewery Drive.

Tri-State Cremation Center, Inc., of East Dubuque, Ill., is assisting the family.

