LACROSSE, Wis. — Winnifred “Winnie” June Jergenson (nee Johnson), 79, of La Crosse, died Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Gundersen Health System.
Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. today at Schumacher- Kish Funeral Home, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. Please join after the funeral for dinner and drinks at Moose Lodge, 1932 Ward Ave., La Crosse, Wis. Private burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Eau Claire, Wis., at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
She was born June 20, 1940, to Merlin and Winnifred (Peloquin) Johnson in Chippewa Falls, Wis. Married later in life to Roger E. Jergenson on November 11, 1982, in Caledonia, Minn. She retired from Trane Company, Lodge 66, in April 1991, after being diagnosed with severe Rheumatoid Arthritis, and 10 years later with Lymphoma Cancer. She was a member of Women of the Moose, Chapter 1526, La Crosse, since 1981.
Her children were her treasures, more important than anything. She took great pride in being a homemaker and mother.
She is survived by her 5 children, Kathleen Riney (children, Jeff, Tracy, Chris), Linda Blakeley (children, Lisa, Lynn, Jill, Amy and Daniel), Laurie Weber (children, Billy, Erica and Holly), Barbara (Mark) Sloggy (sons, Ben and Blake), and Daniel Miller (daughter, Avalon); grandmother to Alex, Sissy and Jordan; great-grandmother to Drake; brother, Jim (Pam) Johnson; sister-in-law, Jane Hopp; and aunt, Blanche Krohn; six step-children, Dan (Lorrie) Jergenson, Terry (Annette) Jergenson, Tim (Sherry) Jergenson, Mike (Debbie) Jergenson, Mary (Harold) Naber and Kathy Young and families, along with Christy Boyken and Randy Olson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger Jergenson; husband, Dennis Miller; brother, Wayne Hopp; and nephew, Christopher Hopp.
Winnie was fortunate to be in the care of the many wonderful nurses and caregivers at Hillview Health Care Center-Thank you.