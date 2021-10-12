Sorry, an error occurred.
HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Beverly D. Charlson, 73, of Hazel Green, died on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Cuba City, is assisting the family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Search our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files.