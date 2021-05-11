SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Mary Alice Pedley, age 71, of Shullsburg, WI passed away Friday, May 7, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born September 9, 1949 in Hazel Green, WI the daughter of Oscar and Francis (Lyne) Gensler.
Mary Alice grew up in Shullsburg, where she graduated from Shullsburg High School in 1967. Following high school, she worked at Advanced Transformer in Monroe and Platteville, WI until deciding to work locally at the Irish Inn and later at Antenna Plus in Shullsburg until deciding to retire to take care of her grandchildren.
Mary Alice married her best friend Tom Pedley on April 21, 1981 in Darlington, WI. They were best friends and could usually be found together. Together they lived a life of happiness that was full of adventure and never a dull moment.
Mary Alice is survived by her husband Tom, at home; her children: Bridget (Steve) Whited of Darlington, Amanda (Dave Foley) Pedley and Jon (Sonya) Pedley both of Shullsburg; her grandchildren: Haley, Emma, Olivia, Conner, Gavin, Carder, Ella, and Huntlee; one great-granddaughter: Remi; one sister: Joanne (John) Weiskircher of Shullsburg; a special niece: Lisa Schardt-Mellen; her mother-in-law: Barb Pedley of Leadmine, WI; her brothers and sisters-in-law: Nancy (Pete) Laber of Rapid City, SD, John (Harriet) Pedley of Richland Center, WI, Dick (Norma) Pedley of Leadmine, Shirley (Gary) Heim of Hazel Green, Scott (Ronda) Pedley of Leadmine; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson: Cameron Whited; five brothers: Theodore Gensler, Thomas Gensler, Arden Gensler, Forrest Gensler, and Albert Gensler; three sisters: Marie Kieler, Alice Heller, and Beverly Schardt; and her father-in-law: Jack Pedley.
Mary Alice loved her family and always cherished the time they spent together. She loved her grandchildren fiercely and always made it known how proud she was of them. There was never a doubt that she would do anything she could for them and was always there to cheer them on in their school and extra-curricular events.
She and Tom could often be found outside on their picnic table enjoying a fresh cup of coffee with their coffee clutch family. The memories and stories that were shared at that picnic table are some that will be remembered forever.
She loved traveling “west” to the casino to play the slot machines and could never turn down a chance to win big on a pull tab.
She and Tom loved to travel together to various destinations throughout the US.
And boy did she have a love for Coca-Cola. If she wasn’t drinking coffee there was a good chance she had a cold can of Coca Cola in her hand. If she wasn’t drinking the coke she was collecting the memorabilia, and her collection would impress anyone.
Mary Alice was the kind of friend you wanted. She was always willing to help a friend in need. If you needed advice, she was the one you would go to. Never sugar-coating things but always making you feel better by the time you left. She will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by her family and friends.
A public visitation will be held Thursday, May 13, 2021 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Erickson Funeral Home in Shullsburg (235 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg). The Erickson Funeral Home in Shullsburg is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuenralhome.com.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Mary Alice’s name.