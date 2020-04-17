MOUNT HOPE, Wis. — Adolph J. Udelhoven, age 87, of Mount Hope, WI, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing, in Fennimore, WI.
He was born August 9, 1932, the son of William and Lillian (Swensen) Udelhoven. Throughout his life, Adolph farmed,worked as an electrician, with refrigeration and did carpentry. He worked hard raising his family; they all were important to him and he enjoyed spending time with them. Adolph was a social butterfly and liked to stay active being around people.
Adolph is survived by his eight children, John (Fern) Udelhoven, Karen (Mike) Potter, Adolph (Ann) Udelhoven, Jr., Sandy (Darrell) Wilkinson, Dave (Teri Quest) Udelhoven, Susan (Brian) Clauer, Steve (Dawn Gebhard) Udelhoven and Ron (Denece) Udelhoven; 25 grandkids; 45 great-grandkids; three sisters, Wilma Dolan, Loretta Austin and Lil (Ed) Spitzbarth; a brother-in-law, Jack Flogel; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
In addition to his parents, Adolph was preceded in death by two brothers, Gerald (Delores) Udelhoven and Chris Udelhoven; three sisters, Dorothy (Bernie) McReynolds, Julita Flogel and Eva (George) Pennekamp; and two brothers-in-law, John Dolan and Don Austin.
A private family graveside service will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020, at St. John’s Cemetery, rural Patch Grove, with Fr. John Meinholz officiating. A celebration of Adolph’s life will be held sometime in the future, which will be announced. The Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, in Bloomington, is entrusted with his services.
