BERNARD, Iowa — Gerald J. McCarthy, 81, of Bernard, Iowa, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020, at the Iowa Vets Home in Marshalltown, Iowa.
Visitation for Gerald will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa. In compliance with the CDC guidelines, social distancing will be observed and masks worn.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Gerald at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fillmore, Iowa, with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Burial will be held in Sacred Heart Cemetery with full military honors accorded by the Cascade American Legion Post #528.
Gerald was born July 18, 1939, in Bernard, Iowa, son of Joseph L. and Agnes (Otting) McCarthy. He farmed in the rural Bernard/Fillmore area.
He is an Army Veteran. A member of the Cascade American Legion Post #528 and a member of Sacred Heart Parish in Fillmore, Iowa.
He is survived by a sister, Betty Trumm, of Cascade, Iowa; nieces and nephews, Judy (Larry) Hayes, Margie Trumm, Donna (Gary) Kennedy, Ann (Kipp) Noreen, Lois (Dan) Hayes, Joe (Sara) Trumm and Connie Trumm; 19 great nieces and nephews and 8 great-great nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Robert McCarthy and a brother in infancy; and a brother-in-law, Robert Trumm.