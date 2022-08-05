WORTHINGTON, Iowa — M. Georgene Pettinger, 101, of Worthington, Iowa passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at MercyOne Dyersville, Iowa.
Visitation for Georgene will be held after 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Worthington, Iowa, where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Philip Agyei presiding. Burial will follow at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Worthington, Iowa.
Georgene was born on August 16, 1920, in Worthington, Iowa, daughter of George and Alma (Streit) Tobin. She was united in marriage to Emil V. Pettinger on May 21, 1946. He preceded her in death on May 12, 1973. Georgene collected the Worthington News for the Cascade Pioneer and the Dyersville Commercial for the Worthington section of the papers for many years.
Georgene was a member of the St. Paul’s Parish in Worthington. She also served on the Worthington City Council as Treasurer.
She is survived by eight nieces and two nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Janice (William) Holscher, two brothers, Merlin (Dorothy) Tobin, and Richard (Kathleen) (Clara Mae) Tobin;. Tobin; Father and Mother-in-law, Prosper and Jennie (Pomes) Pettinger, brothers and sisters-in-law, Andrew (Lucille) Pettinger, Leo (Mildred) Pettinger, Lawrence (Stella) Pettinger, Josephine (Hilary George) Huberty, Marie (Martin) Fangman; nephews, Merlin E Tobin, Donald Pettinger, Marvin Petting, and Kenneth Pettinger.
Memorials may be given to St. Paul’s Parish in Worthington in memory of Georgene Pettinger.
