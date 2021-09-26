Beatrice O. “Bea” Raab, 79, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on September 22, 2021, at Hawkeye Care in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, September 27, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Dianne Grace officiating. Burial will follow in Linwood Cemetery.
Bea was born on April 27, 1942, in Dubuque, Iowa the daughter of Gilbert and Lenora (Eckert) Kruse. She married David J. Raab on March 1, 1975 at Faith United Methodist Church in Dubuque.
Bea was a loving homemaker, she was loved by everyone and returned that love to her family. She loved her dog, Lilly; she enjoyed working at the farmers market and visiting with all the people passing by. Bea loved to eat popcorn and watch westerns; enjoyed gardening, flowers, road trips, craft fairs with her niece, shopping on QVC, traveling and experiencing anything the country had to offer. She was also a member of the 4H Leadership.
She is survived by her husband David J. Raab; her children Sheila (Ryan) Smith, Troy (Carey) Raab; grandchildren Jacob, Leah and Scarlett and a brother Vernon (Carol Ann) Kruse.
Bea was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Olive Steiner along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque especially Kelli, Dianne, Sue, Peggy and Nicole along with the nurses and staff at Hawkeye Care Center for all their wonderful care and kindness.