Robert Douglas Klingle (Bob or Pete), age 85, currently of Dubuque, Iowa, lost his battle with Alzheimer’s disease on December 11, 2021.
Bob was born on June 28, 1936, in Cresco, Iowa, son of Francis Leroy Klingle, Sr. and Clara Clemmer Klingle and was referred to by those closest to him as “Pete”. He married the love of his life, Mary “Jane” DeGreve on December 27, 1958, who preceded his death on February 29, 2016. Prior to the passing of “Janie”, Bob would often ask the nursing home staff who the lovely woman was next to him and then smile when they responded that she was his wife. He often would forget her name, but was quick to say the one thing he knew was he really, really loved her. The family, along with the nursing home staff who took care of him in his final years, is now comforted knowing that Bob now remembers who he is and is reunited with the love of his life who he could never really forget.
Bob began his career in New Hampton, Iowa, where he owned his own photography studio and was a gifted photographer, particularly when it came to capturing the smiles of children. He moved to Benson, MN in 1962 where he was the Chamber of Commerce Manager and the Director of Community Development and Planning until 1985. He then became the City Manager of Benson from 1985-1992. Pete and Jane relocated to Slayton, MN in 1992 where he worked as Murray County Economic Development Director. He retired in 2007 and spent his remaining days in Dubuque, IA where he was blessed to spend more time with his eldest daughter, Tori, and her children.
Bob was driven to see the communities he lived in grow and thrive, whether it entailed bringing industry to Benson or developing bike paths around Lake Shetek. When he wasn’t improving his community, he was busy improving his home by using his hands and his imagination to work through his “honey do” lists and helping his children with their projects or homes. He was always engaged in some remodeling or building project for his family, with no project too large or too small and almost all involving a few whacks to his noggin. During his final years, one could often witness him building things in his sleep, which was a lovely reminder that his life was dedicated to making the world a better place for all.
Bob was a gifted gardener and would share the fruits of his labors with his neighbors. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and dear friends Jan and Paul Kittleson. He also loved playing poker and bridge with his friends and never let even the worst Minnesota blizzards deter him from throwing a good game night. A man of many words, Bob could tell stories with such vigor and confidence that it was impossible to win a debate or stop and correct him, even if he started a story by saying “When I was a little girl...” Telling a tale and debating the facts brought a twinkle to his eyes. Even when the words could no longer be found, his eyes could tell you everything you needed to know. He had a way of looking directly into your soul and making you feel loved and blessed to be in his presence. His capacity for love was unmatched, as he would do anything for those around him.
Bob was devoted to his family and is survived by his three children: Tori Anderson, of Dubuque, IA, otherwise known as “the good one”, as he would reference her when her name left his memory, Renee (Ben) Pearson of Haymarket, VA, known to him as “Renie Bird”, and Mark (Tami) Klingle of Brooklyn, Minnesota; and six grandchildren: Keely, Kirsten, Tom, Storm, Tyler, and Boden and two great-grandchildren, Jovi and Bjorn.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Don and F.L. Jr., his wife and a son-in-law, Stuart Anderson.
In lieu of flowers, we encourage all to celebrate Bob’s life by donating to the Alzheimer’s Association in his name. http://act.alz.org/goto/Robert_Klingle
Bob’s life will be celebrated and remembered using the Everloved online memorial site where the people can gather at their convenience to post their memories, thoughts, and/or pictures and view the posting of others. Go to https://everloved.com/life-of/robert-klingle/ to make your posts.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting Robert’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.