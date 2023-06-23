DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Jolene C. “Cookie” Busch, 73, of Dickeyville, Wisconsin, died Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at home. Private family services will be held according to her wishes. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Cookie was born on November 8, 1949, Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Martin and Mildred (Lenstra) Kunkel. She met the love of her life, William “Bill” Busch at the age of 14 and they were united in marriage two years later on April 23, 1966, at Immaculate Conception Church in Kieler, Wisconsin. They recently celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary. Theirs was a true love story, never leaving each other’s side. Bill preceded her in death on May 20, 2023.
Cookie enjoyed retail careers at Pamida and Kmart and worked in food service at UW-Platteville. Her most important role was as a mother and she was a fierce protector of her family and devoted her life to them. Cookie loved family get-togethers and playing euchre. She was extremely witty and fun with a great sense of humor.
Survivors include her children, Amy (Pat) Schaal, and Jeff (Roxy) Busch, both of Dickeyville, WI, Ben (Kirk Nichols) Busch, Blue Mounds, WI and Billy (Katie) Busch, Appleton, WI; eight grandchildren, Kayla (fiancé Austin Beschen), Courtney and Will Busch, Nicholas and Kate Schaal, and Carson, Sophia and Eva Busch; her siblings, Marlene (George) Schuster, Kieler, WI, Patsy (Bob) Tigges, Key West, IA, Judy (Don) Takes, Sinsinawa, WI, Ed (Pat) Kunkel, Cuba City, WI; Randy (Kim) Kunkel, Dubuque, IA; and Harry Kruser, Kieler, WI; and her in-laws, Jean Kunkel, Kieler, WI, Merlin (Janilda) Busch and Danny (Joyce) Busch, both of Dickeyville, WI and Dale (Deb) Busch, Hazel Green, WI, Doris (Earl) Jansen and Janet (Tom) Timmerman, both of Cuba City, WI, Mary Kay (Gary) McCartney and Jean (Bob) Vogt, both of Hazel Green, WI, Karen (Ron) Larson, East Dubuque, IL and Patty (Brett) Clark, Fennimore, WI.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Mildred (Lenstra) Kunkel, parents-in-law, George and Lucille (DeMuth) Busch; a granddaughter, Jolene Schaal; her siblings, Earl (Nancy) Kunkel, Martin “Buster” Kunkel, and JoAnne Kruser; and a her in-laws, Sr. Ann Busch, Roger Budden and Norma Kunkel.
In lieu of flowers, a Jolene C. “Cookie” Busch Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807.
The family would like to thank Amy Hendricks and Susan Bodish for their special care and the Dickeyville EMS for their quick response.