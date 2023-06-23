DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Jolene C. “Cookie” Busch, 73, of Dickeyville, Wisconsin, died Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at home. Private family services will be held according to her wishes. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.

Cookie was born on November 8, 1949, Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Martin and Mildred (Lenstra) Kunkel. She met the love of her life, William “Bill” Busch at the age of 14 and they were united in marriage two years later on April 23, 1966, at Immaculate Conception Church in Kieler, Wisconsin. They recently celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary. Theirs was a true love story, never leaving each other’s side. Bill preceded her in death on May 20, 2023.