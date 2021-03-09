Keith J. Anglin, 65, of Dubuque, died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics in Madison.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Keith will be 10:30 am Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Ghost Catholic Church, with Father Steven Garner as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Keith was born September 18, 1955, in Dubuque, the son of Merle and Lucille Winders Anglin. On June 9, 1975, he married Nancy Ferguson in Dubuque.
Keith attended grade school at St. Columbkille and went on to graduate from Dubuque Senior High School in 1974. He was employed with Trausch Baking Company for 32 years before his retirement in 2004.
He was a member of Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Keith loved spending time on the Mississippi River, especially at his cabin. He enjoyed Eagle Tours and cruises on the river, sunsets, as well as fishing. On Sundays you could find Keith and Nancy cruising around in his Mustang convertible. Above all, Keith cherished being a “gramps.”
Survivors include his wife, Nancy; two daughters, Kelly (Jordan) Finley, of Des Moines, and Sandy (Calvin) Denlinger, of LaMotte; two grandchildren, Cadence and William; three brothers, Kenny (Diane) Anglin, of Dubuque, P.J. (Tina) Anglin, of Hazel Green, WI, and Steven (Tanya) Anglin, of Dubuque.
He is preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Robert, Ronald, and Gary.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the nurses and staff at the University of Madison Hospital.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Keith’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.