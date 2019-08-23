Betty L. Crusan, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Memorial services: 11 a.m. today, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien. Visitation: After 9 a.m. at the funeral home.
Pasquale Danna Jr., Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road.
Harlan R. Davis, Delhi, Iowa — Services: 11:30 a.m. today, Delhi United Methodist Church. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. at the church.
Anne Feeney, Bernard, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Garryowen Church, Bernard.
Constance J. Fritz, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, 1234 S. Madison St., Lancaster, Wis. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.
Herman H. Gansemer, Sherrill, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.
Daniel F. Greil, Cuba City, Wis. — Services: Noon today, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Visitation: 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. at the church.
Shirley Hahn, Galena, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, until time of services at the chapel.
Ruth A. Hainstock, Maquoketa, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa.
Mary M. Hostert, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider and Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Venita M. Knapp, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, formerly of Cascade, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Friday, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade.
Paul J. Luciani, Rewey, Wis. — Services: Noon Saturday, Aug. 24, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville, Wis. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.
Donald L. Manderfield, Rickardsville, Iowa — Services: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley, Iowa. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.
Lloyd C. Manternach, Worthington, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Worthington. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade, Iowa, and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Eileen C. Melancon, Hanover, Ill. — Services: 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Hanover. Visitation: 2 p.m. Sunday until time of services at the funeral home.
Dwight J. Miller, East Dubuque, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, and 9:15 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.
Maxine A. Roussel, Georgetown, Texas — Services: Noon Saturday, Aug. 24, Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Nyle E. Sauer, Manchester, Iowa — Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 24, Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Manchester.
William J. Schiesl, Dubuque — Memorial services: 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Visitation: Noon Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.
Ralph A. Walton, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Albertus G. Weidenbacher, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, Arbor Oaks Bible Chapel, 2843 Kennedy Road. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider and Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Thomas J. Welp, Dickeyville, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Church, Dickeyville. Visitation: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. at the church.
Louis J. Wiegel, Shullsburg, Wis. — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, 344 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, and 9 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Virginia M. Williams, Iowa City, formerly of Dubuque — Memorial services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.