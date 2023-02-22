Nicholas A. Bainbridge, Hanover, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, Law Jones Funeral Home, Hanover. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Hanover.
Norma D. Egbert, Hanover, Ill. — Graveside service: 1 p.m. Thursday, April 20, Log Church Cemetery, Elizabeth.
Betty I. Fosdick, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Savanna. Service: 11 a.m. March 4 at the church.
Charles F. Gaffney, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester, and from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Joshua Holtz, Manchester, Iowa — Celebration of life: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 25, Delaware County Community Center, Manchester.
Gay Nell Kammerude, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, Mueller Memorial Chapel, Linwood Cemetery.
Richard A. Leibfried, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, Church of the Resurrection. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Henry Wilhelm, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
